Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,144 Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 16.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,827,000 after buying an additional 378,368 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Quidel by 1,982.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after buying an additional 338,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Quidel by 158.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after buying an additional 245,503 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 58.6% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 440,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 19.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 852,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after buying an additional 141,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.25. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.