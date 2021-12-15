Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 596 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.24.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.