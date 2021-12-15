Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 317,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,268 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,008,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 678,527 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347,894 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,556,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.