Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $88,000 in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 797.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 544,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Valvoline by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 262,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VVV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.35.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

