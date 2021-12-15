Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYBX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Shares of SYBX opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.46. Synlogic has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 888,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 79,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

