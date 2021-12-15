Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SMSMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sims in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sims has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

