Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 1,214 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 113.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

