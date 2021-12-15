Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 1,005 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.3% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 18,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 40,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 17,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

NYSE JPM opened at $159.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $470.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.