Hegic One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.30 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $52.54 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00038110 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.31 or 0.00199911 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 672,647,349 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

