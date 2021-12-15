Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATHA. Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Monday, August 30th.
ATHA opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. Athira Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $34.79.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 223,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 144,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 5,351.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 67,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.
See Also: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.