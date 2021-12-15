Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATHA. Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Monday, August 30th.

ATHA opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. Athira Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 223,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 144,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 5,351.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 67,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

