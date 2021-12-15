Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

MHK stock opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.72 and a 200-day moving average of $188.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

