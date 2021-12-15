Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZD. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average is $129.87. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $93.78 and a one year high of $147.35.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Ziff Davis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Ziff Davis by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Ziff Davis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ziff Davis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

