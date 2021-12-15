Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Belden has a dividend payout ratio of 3.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Belden to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Belden has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belden stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

