Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) Plans GBX 0.39 Dividend

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Manolete Partners stock opened at GBX 248.79 ($3.29) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 291.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 267.06. Manolete Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 131.55 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 325 ($4.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £108.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANO. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.55) target price on shares of Manolete Partners in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.55) target price on shares of Manolete Partners in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Manolete Partners news, insider Leigh of Hurley purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £49,210 ($65,032.38).

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

