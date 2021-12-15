Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Air Lease has increased its dividend by 87.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Air Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Lease to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Lease will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

