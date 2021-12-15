Rayonier Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Rayonier has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years. Rayonier has a payout ratio of 196.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 192.9%.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rayonier stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Rayonier worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

