The Manitowoc Company, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) – William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of MTW opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.70 million, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 392.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $1,296,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 50.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 4.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after buying an additional 58,716 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

