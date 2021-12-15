F.N.B. Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.23.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Shares of FNB opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

