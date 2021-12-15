Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 418 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.09% of Black Hills worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKH. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

NYSE:BKH opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

