Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.62 per share, with a total value of $460,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 234,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,807 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

