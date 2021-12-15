The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA stock opened at $195.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.48. The company has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $188.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

