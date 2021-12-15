Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 324,393 shares of company stock worth $33,590,139 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.43. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

