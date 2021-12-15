Brokerages Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will announce $1.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Shares of ARE opened at $211.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $215.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after buying an additional 799,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after buying an additional 357,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,849,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,873,000 after buying an additional 538,394 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,232,000 after buying an additional 627,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,764,000 after buying an additional 61,409 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

