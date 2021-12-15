Brokerages Set Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Target Price at $69.25

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Sunday.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $74.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.28%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.