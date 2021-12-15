J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,509 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,645,813 shares of company stock worth $64,867,588.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

