J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 13,379 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,379 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

