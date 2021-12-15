Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,688,000 after acquiring an additional 186,456 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 38.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after buying an additional 1,573,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dynatrace by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,198,000 after buying an additional 504,696 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 104.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after buying an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,356,000 after buying an additional 33,483 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DT stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.39, a PEG ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $80.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,942 shares of company stock worth $17,147,228 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

