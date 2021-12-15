Palladium Partners LLC Makes New $467,000 Investment in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of City by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

CHCO opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.61.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.95%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

