Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 4,288 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 149,329 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.43.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

