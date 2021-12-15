Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $229,000 in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 391,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 40,998 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 74,330 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,927,000 after acquiring an additional 529,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.34. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

