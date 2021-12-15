Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,038,000 after buying an additional 226,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,697,000 after buying an additional 33,433 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after buying an additional 480,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,737,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,176,000 after buying an additional 148,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,572,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,047,000 after buying an additional 167,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

