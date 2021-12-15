Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,750,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,355 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.60.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $294.66 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.46 and a one year high of $309.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.03 and a 200-day moving average of $285.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.