Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Cut by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,470 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $328.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.