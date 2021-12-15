Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $524.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.71 and a beta of 3.40. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

