RigoBlock (GRG) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One RigoBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RigoBlock has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. RigoBlock has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $1,016.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using US dollars.

