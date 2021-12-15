St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STJPF shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of St. James’s Place from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

