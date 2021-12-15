Unibright (UBT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.05 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00002977 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unibright has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $215.28 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00038245 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.42 or 0.00200006 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

