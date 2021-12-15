FlypMe 24-Hour Volume Tops $341.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. FlypMe has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $341.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0791 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00038245 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.42 or 0.00200006 BTC.

About FlypMe

FYP is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

