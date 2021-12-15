CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 897,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of CMS Energy worth $53,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

