Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $58.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $58,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $389.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $389.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.48. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $417.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,881 shares of company stock worth $25,866,158. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

