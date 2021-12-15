Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Cooper Companies worth $59,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

Shares of COO stock opened at $392.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.40 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.64.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

