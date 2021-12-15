Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,298 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $61,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.50.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $435.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.26 and a 52 week high of $440.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.48 and a 200-day moving average of $374.84.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

