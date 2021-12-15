Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 111,493 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,353,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $65,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

