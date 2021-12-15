Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

LMT opened at $345.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.44. The company has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.