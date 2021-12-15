Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 3,836 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $32.13.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

