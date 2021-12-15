Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Short Interest Update

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the November 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,086,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PCLI opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Protocall Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Protocall Technologies

Protocall Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage company, which engages in the management of entertainment facilities. It offers Oceans Five, which include live events, full club, restaurant, and onsite practice facility. The company was founded by Bruce Newman in December 1992 and is headquartered in Fruitland, ID.

