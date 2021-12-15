Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,063,000 after buying an additional 1,949,665 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,713,000 after buying an additional 168,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after buying an additional 105,857 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,603,000 after buying an additional 53,553 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 823,124 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $29,945,000 after buying an additional 93,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.