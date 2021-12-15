Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Down 98.3% in November

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the November 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NWITY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Network International in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Network International alerts:

OTCMKTS NWITY opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Network International has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.