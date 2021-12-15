Ballentine Partners LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,235,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

TRI opened at $117.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average of $111.50. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $78.04 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

