Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $2,191,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 446,250 shares of company stock valued at $141,524,465. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

Moderna stock opened at $277.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

